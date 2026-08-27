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Thursday, August 27, 2026

No SEC Probe of Trump Crypto Deal Despite Alleged Illegality

In matters involving the president and cryptocurrency, some experts say the Securities and Exchange Commission has abandoned its mission of protecting investors.

Posted by schwellenbach at 05:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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schwellenbach

Joined 2025/04/21
Visited 2026/08/25

Status: user

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No SEC Probe of Trump Crypto Deal Despite Alleged Illegality (2 comments) ...

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Remember when Jimmy Carter sold his peanut farm?

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-- SarahBCalif (@sarahbca.bsky.social) 8:18 PM Â· Mar 12, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

When a criminal is running the government nothing will be done about their crime.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-08-25 10:53 AM | Reply

DJT learned from his first term that loyalty trumps patriotism every time.

He has a kompromat of some form on all his stooges, even if it's just their job and income.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-08-25 11:20 AM | Reply

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