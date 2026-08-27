Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, August 27, 2026

Optimus Prime Actor Dies

Actor Peter Cullen, who voiced popular characters including Optimus Prime in Transformers and Eeyore in Disney's Winnie the Pooh franchise, has died at the age of 85.

Posted by sentinel at 04:30 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

sentinel

Joined 2005/07/01
Visited 2026/08/27

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Optimus Prime Actor Dies (2 comments) ...

Is Biden running for President? (1 comments) ...

Bill Maher slams Rand Paul for publishing Fauci's diary (24 comments) ...

Weird Al Apologizes to Everyone He Offended (15 comments) ...

Boy George releases pro-Israel song (12 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Got a little emotional, blogged it. aftermath.site/peter-cullen ...

[image or embed]

-- Chris Person (@papapishu.bsky.social) 1:15 PM Â· Aug 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Roll out.

#1 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-08-27 05:25 PM | Reply

#2 | Posted by qcp at 2026-08-27 05:46 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort