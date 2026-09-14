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Monday, September 14, 2026

Supreme Court Rejects Plan to Limit Mail-in Voting

The Supreme Court on Monday rejected President Donald Trump's controversial plan to change how mail ballots are sent to voters across the country ...

Posted by sentinel at 11:31 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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sentinel

Joined 2005/07/01
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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Trump's plans to upend mail in voting for the midterms have been shut down by the Supreme Court www.wired.com/story/the-su ...

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-- David Gilbert (@davidgilbert.bsky.social) 8:25 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

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Justice Brett Kavanaugh, a member of the court's conservative wing, wrote a concurrence explaining that he thought the proposal may be within the authority of the USPS, but that "state and local election officials do not have sufficient time to reasonably implement the rule before the elections."

Interesting parallel with Bush v Gore in 2000, where they were trying force changes to rules in how votes were counted before an impending deadline.

#1 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-14 08:11 PM | Reply

Alito is a Fucking Pig.

He's the Worst Justice. Corrupt,Arrogant, Entitled,and so Sanctimonious it makes me want to SPEW!

He Lost this One. Bigly.

Yippy-Kai-A-Motherfucker!

#2 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-14 08:22 PM | Reply

Sorry, Uncle Thomas "trumps" Alito, you stupid fucking Russian cunt

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 08:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

You Are Devoted.

Carry on.

Too bad you don't realize the Truth.

#4 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-14 08:40 PM | Reply

You're a fucking commie bitch that's too fat to fit into a uniform and get droned on the 4 year front, you pathetic cunt.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-14 09:11 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

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