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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

FBI Builds Out National NSPM-7 Center to Track Dissent, Docs Show

In National Security Presidential Memorandum 7, the White House laid out a national strategy for federal law enforcement, directing it to treat beliefs like "anti-Americanism, anti-Capitalism, and anti-Christianity" and "extremism on migration, race, and gender" as indicators of domestic terrorism.

Posted by retort at 09:07 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

New reporting from our on-going NSPM-7 series ...

NSPM-7 Directed Trump's DOJ to Target Left-Leaning Ideology. It's Going After Randos Online. talkingpointsmemo.com/news/nspm-7- ... [image or embed]

-- Josh Marshall (@joshtpm.bsky.social) 11:06 AM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Every day the American Gestapo gets stronger and more intrusive!

#1 | Posted by danni at 2026-09-15 10:35 AM | Reply

Remember when Bellringer was complaining that the Biden administrations request for social media to crack down on misinformation was a violation of his rights to free speech? Yeah... this is MUCH worse.

In my view, Biden was asking for rejection of misinformation and lies from ANY source. This National NSPM-7 Center appears to be direct assault against speech that the extreme right simply doesn't agree with, or speech they don't want in the public sphere, factual or not. THIS is true government sanctioned censorship.

#2 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-15 11:02 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

The second amendment was created to protect the first amendment.

Unfortunately most democrats are against the second amendment, which is why republicans feel comfortable infringing on the first amendment.

What will democrats do should republicans openly interfere with and steal the midterms?

Nothing? I'm betting it's nothing.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-15 11:20 AM | Reply

@#2 ... This National NSPM-7 Center appears to be direct assault against speech that the extreme right simply doesn't agree with, or speech they don't want in the public sphere, factual or not. THIS is true government sanctioned censorship. ...

Worth a repeat.

#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-15 12:01 PM | Reply

This is wrong no matter which side or party is doing it.

You clowns cheered when Dems were aligned with big tech and Biden's handler's short lived Disinformation board and other acts of censorship, particularly during Covid.

What left trying to cast me as some kind of hypocrite is the ultimate act of self irony.

I oppose ALL of this. People like Whatsleft openly cheer it when it's his side doing it.

#5 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-15 12:24 PM | Reply

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