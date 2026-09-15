FBI Builds Out National NSPM-7 Center to Track Dissent, Docs Show

Remember when Bellringer was complaining that the Biden administrations request for social media to crack down on misinformation was a violation of his rights to free speech? Yeah... this is MUCH worse.



In my view, Biden was asking for rejection of misinformation and lies from ANY source. This National NSPM-7 Center appears to be direct assault against speech that the extreme right simply doesn't agree with, or speech they don't want in the public sphere, factual or not. THIS is true government sanctioned censorship.