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Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Trump Jr., Wife Confirms Putin Ally Paid for Their Party

[Putin Ally Umar] Kremlev, according to documents reviewed by ProPublica, paid for hundreds of thousands of dollars of wedding expenses, including dancers, a five-tier funfetti cake flown in from Florida, fireworks and the rental of the private islands.

Posted by retort at 08:38 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Putin-linked boxing executive Umar Kremlev helped pay for Donald Trump Jr.'s wedding in the Bahamas, @propublica.org reports Kremlev, described as a "personal friend of Don," paid about $100,000 to rent one of the private islands where the reception was held and another $70,000 for fireworks.

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-- The Insider (@theins.press) 6:20 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It was common sense for Little Boy to pay for this wedding himself, but he hasn't the character to resist free money, despite the mafia-style implied quid pro quo, no more than his daddy does.

You know all that Russian collusion stuff Trump bitched and bitched about?

All true. All of it and worse.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 08:45 AM | Reply

Russia is the ally of Iran, with which Trump is at war.

Iran is killing Americans and goading Trump's pride such that he kills our economy.

I'm searching my mind for an historical parallel to this mindless perfidy, but I'm coming up short.
,
This is the movement that BILL says, now unleashed, can never be stopped.

It's stupid, unhinged, and criminal but people like BILL continue to validate my darkest perceptions of what sick human beings they are.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-15 08:50 AM | Reply

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