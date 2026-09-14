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Monday, September 14, 2026

Florida Watchdog Group still Fighting over Hope Florida Records

The Florida Center for Government Accountability (FLCGA) is pressing the Leon County Circuit Court to explain why its decisions in the Hope Florida grand jury case remain under wraps. On Thursday, the group filed a motion asking the court to clarify the legal grounds for keeping its rulings out of public view.

Posted by retort at 08:56 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

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Visited 2003/04/04

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When the Hope Florida scandal probe hit a "wall of silence," the grand jury determined that, while money was "misappropriated," assigning blame was impossible. But some say it could have done more.

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-- Orlando Sentinel (@orlandosentinel.com) 8:38 AM Â· Sep 13, 2026

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