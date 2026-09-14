Florida Watchdog Group still Fighting over Hope Florida Records

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Monday, September 14, 2026
The Florida Center for Government Accountability (FLCGA) is pressing the Leon County Circuit Court to explain why its decisions in the Hope Florida grand jury case remain under wraps. On Thursday, the group filed a motion asking the court to clarify the legal grounds for keeping its rulings out of public view.
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