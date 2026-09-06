Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, September 06, 2026

Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami Airport, Striking Vehicles

An Amazon-branded cargo plane crashed just outside Miami International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The Boeing 767-300 cargo aircraft overran the runway around 2 p.m. ET while it was landing, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Posted by retort at 07:24 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Cargo Plane Crashes at Miami Airport, Striking Vehicles (9 comments) ...

The 92-Year-Old Mathematician and the Teenage Apprentice (0 comments) ...

Gators Invade the Suburbs (2 comments) ...

More Americans Are Identifying as Democrats Ahead of Midterms (2 comments) ...

HHS Cancels Infant Mortality, Postpartum Grants to Focus on Sperm Counts, ED (10 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Thanks Trump!

#1 | Posted by a_monson at 2026-09-06 08:24 PM | Reply


Thanks Trump!

#1 | POSTED BY A_MONSON

Did you thank Biden and Obama or are you just the usual Lumper without a neuron.

www.ntsb.gov

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-06 08:52 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

CSAMRUNT goes through life with the orange rapist's sack in his mouth.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 09:04 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Here's pedo 47's greatest aviation accomplishment.

apnews.com

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 09:31 PM | Reply

2 hours prior... It's almost like.... someone has a problem with early posting... Bitch

#5 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-06 10:12 PM | Reply

CSAMRUNT goes through life with the orange rapist's sack in his mouth.

#3 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 09:04 PM | Reply | Flag

Go beat off to My Little Mermaid, sicko.

#6 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-06 10:14 PM | Reply

Stick to sniffing the seats on Lolita Express, short eyes.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 10:15 PM | Reply

Stick to sniffing the seats on Lolita Express, short eyes.

#7 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 10:15 PM | Reply | Flag

You sound familiar... I'll let you keep that up.

#8 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-06 10:18 PM | Reply

Luvsorangeturds is hoping to be made an honorary Tate brother.

#9 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-06 10:22 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort