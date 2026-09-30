Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Wednesday, September 30, 2026

SCOTUS Allows 'third party' Deportation

This is the second time the court has rejected lower court rulings that immigrants must be able to object before being sent to countries to which they have no previous connection.

Posted by retort at 10:25 AM | 17 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

SCOTUS Allows 'third party' Deportation (17 comments) ...

Trump Gets the Ad, You Pay the Bill (39 comments) ...

U.S. Debt Increasing, Getting More Expensive to Service (10 comments) ...

Trump Admin Weakens Fuel Efficiency Standards (28 comments) ...

5 Men Arrested Near a U.K. Air Base Used by U.S. Forces (45 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in December in a challenge by immigrants to the government's practice of deporting them to countries that are not identified in their removal orders - a procedure known as "third-country removals."[image or embed]

-- SCOTUSblog (@scotusblog.com) 4:36 PM Sep 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

So the corrupt court is cool with human trafficking.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-30 07:59 AM | Reply

"object before being sent to countries to which they have no previous connection."

Hey, look on the bright side, it may be an upgrade compared to where they originally came from.

#2 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-30 09:15 AM | Reply

We're not sure if this is legal or not but you can keep sending people to third world hell holes where they will be in extreme personal danger until we get around to making a decision is a ridiculous position for any court to take.

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-30 10:35 AM | Reply

They had no connections when they illegally came here either

#4 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-09-30 10:38 AM | Reply

Womp Wah!

#5 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-30 11:08 AM | Reply | Funny: 1


We're not sure if this is legal or not but you can keep sending people to third world hell holes where they will be in extreme personal danger until we get around to making a decision is a ridiculous position for any court to take.
#3 | POSTED BY QCP

What decision? The removal order has been executed, and the 6 month detention is about to expire.
Understand the country they came from doesn't want them, typically they just ignore the US request to accept the person.
That's the risk the person took when they left their home country to cross illegally into another.

If you only have connections in a country that doesn't want you, what is the US to do?

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-30 11:47 AM | Reply

If you only have connections in a country that doesn't want you, what is the US to do?

#6 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-30 11:47 AM | Reply |

I hear Somalia will pay relocation costs for anyone with an IQ North of 65.

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-09-30 11:59 AM | Reply

We have truly sunk to a new and lower level of corruption and depravity. may God have mercy on us.

#8 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-30 12:01 PM | Reply

Hey 1IQ-CCP-shillIrony:

maybe show a little compassion?
Since over 95% of the population came from immigrants?

#9 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-30 12:02 PM | Reply

So ... I don't totally understand this. If someone is under threat of being deported, what is not compelling them to go to a country of their own choosing.

I don't know for sure, but if Germany wanted to deport me, I'm pretty sure they just care about me leaving Germany. They don't care where I go, so long as I go.

Is that not true with regards to US deportation policy?

#10 | Posted by madbomber at 2026-09-30 12:10 PM | Reply

The USA is the greatest nation on earth. We can and should be choosy about whom we allow to become citizens.

#11 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-30 12:18 PM | Reply

Is Melanoma going to be deported to Somalia instead of Skankvenia?

#12 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-30 12:21 PM | Reply

Not like the brazen giant of Greek fame,
With conquering limbs astride from land to land;
Here at our sea-washed, sunset gates shall stand
A mighty woman with a torch, whose flame
Is the imprisoned lightning, and her name
Mother of Exiles. From her beacon-hand
Glows world-wide welcome; her mild eyes command
The air-bridged harbor that twin cities frame.

"Keep, ancient lands, your storied pomp!" cries she
With silent lips. "Give me your tired, your poor,
Your huddled masses yearning to breathe free,
The wretched refuse of your teeming shore.
Send these, the homeless, tempest-tost to me,
I lift my lamp beside the golden door!"

#13 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-09-30 12:23 PM | Reply

If you are here illegally you can be removed. Period. Full stop.

#14 | Posted by BellRinger at 2026-09-30 12:25 PM | Reply

So ... I don't totally understand this. If someone is under threat of being deported, what is not compelling them to go to a country of their own choosing.
I don't know for sure, but if Germany wanted to deport me, I'm pretty sure they just care about me leaving Germany. They don't care where I go, so long as I go.
Is that not true with regards to US deportation policy?

#10 | Posted by madbomber

Is this attitude privledge?
Arrogance?
Ignorance?

A combination? Most likely

the deportees don't have the resources
the country(ies) that they would be a more natural fit are dangerous to them
the cruelty is the point

#15 | Posted by truthhurts at 2026-09-30 12:42 PM | Reply

#15

True, but they aren't MB, so they don't count; Randians only look out after themselves, the other person is of no value.

#16 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-30 12:46 PM | Reply

People love zero tolerance policies until they come back to bite them or someone close to them.

Laws do need to be enforced, but how would you like to be tased and beaten up every time you get caught driving one mile-per-hour over the speed limit?

Should people who were trafficked to the US against their will when they were young be treated the same way as violent criminals and people who made a conscious decision to immigrate illegally? I don't think so.

How much collateral damage to US Citizens and Legal Residents is worth it to pressure agents to meet quotas? If you think you're immune from that just because your papers are in order, think again.

#17 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-30 12:46 PM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort