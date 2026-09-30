SCOTUS Allows 'third party' Deportation



We're not sure if this is legal or not but you can keep sending people to third world hell holes where they will be in extreme personal danger until we get around to making a decision is a ridiculous position for any court to take.

#3 | POSTED BY QCP





What decision? The removal order has been executed, and the 6 month detention is about to expire.

Understand the country they came from doesn't want them, typically they just ignore the US request to accept the person.

That's the risk the person took when they left their home country to cross illegally into another.



If you only have connections in a country that doesn't want you, what is the US to do?