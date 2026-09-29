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Tuesday, September 29, 2026

Trump Gets the Ad, You Pay the Bill

Trump Personally helped orchestrate Taxpayer-Funded Ads Promoting Himself and his Policies, source says

Posted by retort at 09:19 AM | 13 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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A massive investigation into a "dumb" expenditure by President Donald Trump's White House is being planned that could put more than a handful of administration staffers under oath.[image or embed]

-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 9:09 AM Â· Sep 29, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Trump sincerely believes that it's all his money, or should be,

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 09:26 AM | Reply

Trump sincerely believes that he had the right to rape that kid (s).

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 09:27 AM | Reply

Way past time for a national discussion on the nature of evil and degeneracy.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 09:28 AM | Reply

Trump dearly wants to practice his sins out in the open. In the manner of the Roman emperors. This overt looting of public funds is an example of.m that. Trump regards subjects where he still must hide his bad behavior, such as criminal sexuality, as anachronisms. Our problem, not his.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-29 09:43 AM | Reply

If the people believed the results were good we wouldn't need advertisements telling us how great the results are.
But fascists are going to fascist.
We can only hope this opens the floodgates for corruption charges.

#5 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-09-29 09:44 AM | Reply

There oughta be a law. Leave it to a self proclaimed billionaire businessman to run on 'fiscal conservatism' while treating the U.S. Treasury like his personal piggy bank. Republicans, remember: You asked for this. Given the choice between a dozen solid conservatives and one Clinton-supporting con artist and game-show host, you chose the con artist. You chose him freely. Nobody made you do it.

#6 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-29 10:21 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

"They used the word"first time I heard it. It was a word, you know, made up by the Democrats: affordability," Trump said, describing his response at the time as, "I've been here one day. Don't worry. I'll take care of it."
..
"Oil will be coming"it's going to be tumbling down," he told the crowd, describing a collapsed deal with Iran three weeks earlier: "They thought we had a deal. I said, 'I don't think we have a deal with these guys. They break every deal they make.'"

The next day, oil surged on renewed fighting in the Middle East. Brent crude rose more than 6% to over $100 per barrel in early Thursday trading, its highest level since the end of May, while U.S. crude jumped for a second straight day to almost $92"its highest since early June.

#7 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-29 10:31 AM | Reply

TRUMPERS:

Fluffing the leader with taxpayer money is what communist countries do.

#8 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-29 10:45 AM | Reply

Trump can brag all he wants to about himself.

Meanwhile, the world has lost faith in America and Americans suffer.

#9 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-29 10:49 AM | Reply

TRUMPERS:
Fluffing the leader with taxpayer money is what communist countries do.
You do have to appreciate irony the state paid message that we will never be communist or socialist nation.

#10 | Posted by MBlue at 2026-09-29 10:50 AM | Reply

I want my money back.

#11 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-29 10:52 AM | Reply

"There oughta be a law."

There is. Not that the law matters to a Convicted Felon.

#12 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-29 10:54 AM | Reply

Yep. It is illegal but no one phqueing cares and laws are not enforced for corrupt politicians by corrupt politicians.

#13 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-29 11:34 AM | Reply

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