Trump Gets the Ad, You Pay the Bill

"They used the word"first time I heard it. It was a word, you know, made up by the Democrats: affordability," Trump said, describing his response at the time as, "I've been here one day. Don't worry. I'll take care of it."

..

"Oil will be coming"it's going to be tumbling down," he told the crowd, describing a collapsed deal with Iran three weeks earlier: "They thought we had a deal. I said, 'I don't think we have a deal with these guys. They break every deal they make.'"



The next day, oil surged on renewed fighting in the Middle East. Brent crude rose more than 6% to over $100 per barrel in early Thursday trading, its highest level since the end of May, while U.S. crude jumped for a second straight day to almost $92"its highest since early June.