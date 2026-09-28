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Monday, September 28, 2026

Trump Admin Weakens Fuel Efficiency Standards

The Trump administration announced Monday it's scaling back how fuel efficient American carmakers need to make their fleets.

Posted by retort at 03:10 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The Trump administration on Monday finalized new lower vehicle fuel economy standards, in the latest effort to make it easier for automakers to sell gas-powered vehicles and to reverse a push by the Biden administration to force automakers to build more fuel-efficient vehicles.[image or embed]

-- Reuters Legal (@legal.reuters.com) 12:40 PM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

As we have seen with the Obama measures, some "efficiency regulation" can be gamed.

Need to look at the details to see, perhaps this will drive American cars to be smaller.

Tightening the "Light Truck" Definition: Starting in model year 2030, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is amending the fleet classification system. The rules make it structurally more difficult for automakers to use specific design elements and equipment additions to trick the system into classifying small SUVs and crossovers as light trucks. This forces more of these high-volume vehicles back into the stricter passenger car regulatory bucket.

Elimination of Credit Trading: Historically, automakers who failed to meet efficiency metrics could purchase regulatory credits from cleaner automakers (like Tesla). The new regulation eliminates the inter-manufacturer credit trading system starting in model year 2028. This forces every manufacturer to stand on their own fleet's merits rather than subsidizing non-compliance through competitors

Removal of Compliance Fines: The pressure to forcefully electrify fleets is lowered by rolling back or eliminating standard steep financial penalties for compliance gaps, aiming to give automakers more design freedom to build vehicles based purely on consumer demand rather than regulatory metrics.
qz.com

This is actually pretty good list of changes, means the RAV4 isn't an SUV, lowering the fleet MPG but changing the categories is actually pretty good idea. idk who thought of it. But the Obama rules were getting gamed and needed to change.

#1 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-28 03:35 PM | Reply

Well, of course they are.

More progress down that dark tunnel and into trump/MAGA hell.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-28 03:55 PM | Reply

1 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT

Your stuff seems canned. Who feeds it to you?

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-28 03:56 PM | Reply

Less efficient fuel standards equals more profit for oil companies, more costs for consumers, and more pollution for everyone.

Tell me those Big Oil Bribes to Trump aren't paying off big time!

#4 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-28 04:17 PM | Reply

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