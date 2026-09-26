... Trump Claims Taxpayer-funded 'Love Me' Ad is PSA ...



A PSA or a TSA (Trump Service Ad)?



Pres Trump likely thought he needed to run his ad using taxpayer money because of ...



Trump's polls sink further in warning sign for GOP

thehill.com



In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump's overall approval fell three points from the previous week to an all-time low of 32 percent. Among Republicans, approval of his job performance dropped from 82 percent to 73 percent in a week, down from 86 percent in January 2026 and 91 percent just after his second inauguration.



"For really his entire political career, the president has enjoyed very strong support among the Republican Party and among his base, and that's still true today, but it's a bit less true," Alec Tyson, senior vice president and lead pollster at Ipsos Public Affairs, told The Hill. ...



Since January, Republicans' approval of Trump's handling of the economy has dropped 24 percentage points to 56 percent, while their approval of his handling of the cost of living has fallen 26 points to 44 percent.



"Those are striking numbers," Tyson said. "Numbers that we hadn't seen until recent weeks here in our Ipsos polling." ...