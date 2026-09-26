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Saturday, September 26, 2026

Trump Claims Taxpayer-funded 'Love Me' Ad is PSA

U.S. taxpayers are paying for a campaign-style ad that shows only Trump and plays music saying "love me". Some media outlets put the cost making and airing the ad currently at around $450,000. That cost is likely to go up as the ad appears to be getting more air time.

Posted by retort at 09:21 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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The White House is burning public funds on political advertising--which even Republicans are condemning.[image or embed]

-- Mother Jones (@motherjones.com) 10:00 PM Sep 25, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

What a narcissistic POS.

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-26 09:49 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 3

He's a ---

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-26 10:40 AM | Reply

It's true.

America will never be a Communist country.

America will also never submit to being ruled by another King or anyone who thinks they should be King.

See you on the next No Kings Day, October 17, 2026.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-26 12:30 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

... Trump Claims Taxpayer-funded 'Love Me' Ad is PSA ...

A PSA or a TSA (Trump Service Ad)?

Pres Trump likely thought he needed to run his ad using taxpayer money because of ...

Trump's polls sink further in warning sign for GOP
thehill.com

... President Trump's approval ratings have sunk to new lows in several recent polls, driven by declining GOP support and souring views on the economy in a possible warning sign for Republicans just weeks out from the midterms.

In the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, Trump's overall approval fell three points from the previous week to an all-time low of 32 percent. Among Republicans, approval of his job performance dropped from 82 percent to 73 percent in a week, down from 86 percent in January 2026 and 91 percent just after his second inauguration.

"For really his entire political career, the president has enjoyed very strong support among the Republican Party and among his base, and that's still true today, but it's a bit less true," Alec Tyson, senior vice president and lead pollster at Ipsos Public Affairs, told The Hill. ...

Since January, Republicans' approval of Trump's handling of the economy has dropped 24 percentage points to 56 percent, while their approval of his handling of the cost of living has fallen 26 points to 44 percent.

"Those are striking numbers," Tyson said. "Numbers that we hadn't seen until recent weeks here in our Ipsos polling." ...




#4 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 02:35 PM | Reply

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