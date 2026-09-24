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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Trump Administration to Welcome Up to 17,500 More White South Africans as Refugees

The Trump administration is planning to welcome up to 17,500 additional White Afrikaners from South Africa as refugees over the next 12 months, according to a notice sent to Congress on Tuesday and obtained by CBS News.

Posted by retort at 07:39 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The Trump administration informed Congress that most of the refugees the U.S. will admit in the next fiscal year will be white South Africans. https://www.washingtonsun.com/foreign-policy/white-south-africans-refugees

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-- The Washington Sun (@washingtonsun.bsky.social) 6:00 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Boering.

#1 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-24 07:48 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Racists gotta racist.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-24 08:13 AM | Reply

Will these stay longer than the first batch he brought?

#3 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-24 08:52 AM | Reply

The vast majority of the H-2A workers my clients hire are from South Africa. They've filled a needed role in the past but they come and go per the dates stated on the agreement. If they want to stay here, fine with me. Eliminate all the guest worker requirement bureaucracy and just make them citizens.

#4 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-24 09:22 AM | Reply

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