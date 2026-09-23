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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Trump Admin Boots 760K Individuals From ACA Exchanges, Citing Alleged Fraud

One critic decried the move as "a political stunt designed to throw even more people off their coverage."

Posted by retort at 09:44 AM | 12 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Remember: this is a political choice. The GOP tried to repeal Obamacare for over 15 years. They couldn't do it through the legislative process, so they are destroying the ACA by killing the marketplaces, making them unaffordable, throwing people off their plans. And by cutting people off Medicaid.

[image or embed]

-- Timothy McBride (@mcbridetd.bsky.social) 7:18 PM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

No wonder DJT is the self-proclaimed, "King of AI".

It does all sorts of tricks for him.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-23 09:59 AM | Reply

One critic decried the move as "a political stunt designed to throw even more people off their coverage."

Stunt implies imagination. This is anger and self-loathing.

#2 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-23 10:44 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Yeah, they pulled this stunt the last time around too.

They cancelled mine. But losing coverage immediately triggers a special enrollment period under the ACA. So I had a new policy ready to go before the cancellation took effect.

#3 | Posted by DarkVader at 2026-09-23 12:01 PM | Reply

"...based in part on "fraud" claims predicted by an AI model..."

GIGO at its worst.

The prompt was probably "find at least 3/4ths of a million".

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-23 12:03 PM | Reply

I'm sorry sir. The computer says you are committing fraud and or that you don't exist.

There is nothing we can do.

Have a nice day.

#5 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-23 12:19 PM | Reply

A way to combat this would be to find people being cancelled for their "fraud" when in fact they didn't commit any fraud.

put a face to this political shenanigan.

How do they know NOW an enrollee committed fraud?

#6 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-23 12:23 PM | Reply

How do they know NOW an enrollee committed fraud?

POSTED BY EBERLY

The. Computer said so.

The Computer is always right. There is nothing we can do now.

The Computer has spoken.

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-23 12:28 PM | Reply

Is this like the trump admin's voter "fraud" statement that said there were over 10,000 cases of voter fraud, but the Trump admin was not able to find even one tenth that amount?

#8 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-23 12:30 PM | Reply

Would this be around 4% of the enrollees? 760K out of over 19 million?

#9 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-23 12:50 PM | Reply

Using Services is Fraud.

Applying for Assistance is Automatically Fraud.

Anyone Using Assistance programs for Any Reason is a Criminal.

Trump "Logic" as regards Medicaid, Snap, or WIC.

Poor people need to Disappear.....

#10 | Posted by Effeteposer at 2026-09-23 01:35 PM | Reply

The "wealthiest nation on earth" cannot provide its citizens with healthcare or education or care for its elderly.

What a joke this country is.

#11 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 01:47 PM | Reply

"Would this be around 4% of the enrollees?"

Yep. 1 of every 25. Staggering, isn't it?

And what do you believe the error rate is on this claim???

#12 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-23 01:49 PM | Reply

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