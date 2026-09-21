Andy Beshear Mulling White House Bid

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

"I vetoed anti-choice bills that have come to my desk," he said, but added that hasn't been the key to his healthy 50%-37% approval-disapproval rating in his state. "I spend 80% of my time on things that matter to 100% of Kentuckians," issues like jobs, health care, infrastructure and education. "If you make people's lives just a little bit better, if you bring in that next set of good jobs, they'll vote differently because they care about the future of their kids a lot more than the letter that they registered for."