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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Cost of Iran War Estimated at $43.6 Billion

For the first time, the Pentagon reported costs incurred by each armed service. The figures are almost certainly on the low side, congressional officials said.

Posted by retort at 10:06 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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