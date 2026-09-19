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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Pentagon Reboots Testosterone Screening Plan for Men 30 and over

Screenings will be mandatory for men in the ranks who are 30 or older ...

Posted by retort at 02:08 PM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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NEWS: The Pentagon has announced mandatory low-testosterone screenings for male troops 30 and older, including screening for symptoms such as "reduced libido, loss of spontaneous morning erections, erectile dysfunction," and other symptoms.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 8:17 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Guys in their 30s and 40s juicing themselves to have the testosterone levels of an 18 year old I feel like has a lot to do with how Trump got elected in the first place.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-19 03:14 PM | Reply

So they're mandating HORMONE treatments? I thought that was out?

#2 | Posted by FedUpWithPols at 2026-09-19 07:01 PM | Reply

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