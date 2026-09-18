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Friday, September 18, 2026

Trump says he is Banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House

Citing unfavorable coverage, the President of the United States says he's banning CNN, MS NOW and politico from the White House.

Posted by retort at 05:12 PM | 8 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Breaking news: President Trump said he is banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from the White House for reporting what he called "fake news," breaking with long-running protocol for relations between the executive office and the press.[image or embed]

-- The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) 3:29 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

COWARD

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-18 05:18 PM | Reply

Tyrant

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-18 05:23 PM | Reply

I've banished ALL the cable news from my house.. from both sides. They quit doing anything but chasing profits through division years (decades?) ago.

#3 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-18 05:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Trump and most republicans hate the first amendment.

Many have taken measures to violate several protections it provides.

Especially the right to protest.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 05:28 PM | Reply

Pres Trump: Agree with me or your access will be denied.


#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 06:24 PM | Reply

@#3 ... I've banished ALL the cable news from my house.. from both sides. ...

And that was your choice for yourself. I have no issue with that, indeed, kudos for doing what you want!

But Pres Trump is trying to prevent news organizations that do not echo his lies from using their Constitutional First Amendment Right.

He does not have the right to prevent Americans from knowing about what is occurring in The Peoples' House.

And he calls his admin the ~most transparent administration ever.~

#6 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 06:30 PM | Reply

The fact he's banning them tells me they are credible.

#7 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-18 09:38 PM | Reply

Hate speech is the only free speech worshipped in the US.

#8 | Posted by Jaspar at 2026-09-19 01:20 AM | Reply

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