Trump says he is Banning CNN, MS NOW and Politico from White House

@#3 ... I've banished ALL the cable news from my house.. from both sides. ...



And that was your choice for yourself. I have no issue with that, indeed, kudos for doing what you want!



But Pres Trump is trying to prevent news organizations that do not echo his lies from using their Constitutional First Amendment Right.



He does not have the right to prevent Americans from knowing about what is occurring in The Peoples' House.



And he calls his admin the ~most transparent administration ever.~

