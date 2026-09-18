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Friday, September 18, 2026

Israel Is Going to War Against a Documentary

Michelle Goldberg: It's hard to tell whether Israelis are enraged by "NAZA" because they think it's full of lies, or because they know or fear it's true.

Posted by retort at 10:20 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The documentary "NAZA," in which Israeli military insiders describe what they call the systemic killing of Palestinian civilians in Gaza, received a 25-minute standing ovation -- the longest on record. n.pr/3SZZfLO

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-- NPR (@npr.org) 4:09 AM Â· Sep 12, 2026

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