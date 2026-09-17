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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Pennsylvania's Measles Outbreak Is Enormous

The two latest deaths suggest that the true number of infections is much larger than reported.

Posted by retort at 12:48 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Pennsylvania asks CDC for emergency help as measles outbreak spreads[image or embed]

-- The Guardian (@theguardian.com) 12:24 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

MAGA culture. It's always worse than you thought.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 01:07 PM | Reply

"ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL."

That said, what is AI's epidemic suggestions?

Self-isolation.

Social distancing.

Nothing about dying alone, but Amazon self-zipping body bag delivery service is entirely drone operated, so..

The digital toe tag market should explode! "Look! There's gramma! And pastor Derp! 100% correctly guessed their favorite president on Kalshi and Polymarket!"

This is market-driven economic virality.

"ONLY THE UNMONITIZED WILL FAIL."

Designer influenza as a reveal party, it's coming.

#2 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-17 01:15 PM | Reply

It's what we voted for.

#3 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-17 11:13 PM | Reply

If you stop the testing, the numbers will drop.

- Orange Chomo

#4 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 07:57 AM | Reply

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