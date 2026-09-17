"ONLY THE WEAK WILL FAIL."



That said, what is AI's epidemic suggestions?



Self-isolation.



Social distancing.



Nothing about dying alone, but Amazon self-zipping body bag delivery service is entirely drone operated, so..



The digital toe tag market should explode! "Look! There's gramma! And pastor Derp! 100% correctly guessed their favorite president on Kalshi and Polymarket!"



This is market-driven economic virality.



"ONLY THE UNMONITIZED WILL FAIL."



Designer influenza as a reveal party, it's coming.