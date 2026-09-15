Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 15, 2026

Fringe Election Deniers Leverage White House Access, Enlist Commerce Department to Target Voting Machines

Internal Emails Show Susie Wiles Connecting Election Deniers -- One Now Facing Charges for Violating State Election Laws -- with Top Admin Officials

Posted by retort at 09:10 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

Fringe Election Deniers Leverage White House Access, Enlist Commerce Department to Target Voting Machines (1 comments) ...

FBI Builds Out National NSPM-7 Center to Track Dissent, Docs Show (5 comments) ...

Trump Jr., Wife Confirms Putin Ally Paid for Their Party (2 comments) ...

Trump Jr., Wife Confirms Putin Ally Paid for Their Party (0 comments) ...

Florida Watchdog Group still Fighting over Hope Florida Records (0 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

ICYMI: Emails we obtained, reported on by CNN, show Trump admin officials met with election denial activists to discuss plans to restrict voting machines ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Ed Martin, then DOJ's Weaponization Working Group leader, was among attendees. americanoversight.org/press-releas ... [image or embed]

-- American Oversight (@weareoversight.bsky.social) 5:19 PM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

It was just a matter of time until the stories of them cheating would start flowing.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-15 09:43 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort