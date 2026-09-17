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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Alligator Alcatraz's Tiny Cages Were Likely Even Tinier

Appalling as photos showing phone booth-sized cages at the Florida camp are, the truth is likely much worse.

Posted by retort at 10:21 AM | 24 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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NEW: DHS's Inspector General releases a scathing report about the Everglades detention camp known as "Alligator Alcatraz." The OIG finds that the now-closed camp, violated multiple ICE standards.

The OIG also confirms detainees were punished with placement in a metal cage in the Florida heat.[image or embed]

-- Aaron Reichlin-Melnick (@reichlinmelnick.bsky.social) 11:53 AM Â· Sep 14, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Ah, official Trumpian doublespeak. A federal watchdog finds that state officials locked immigrants in metal cages in the Everglades, and the bureaucrats deadpan that they aren't disciplinary cells"no, they're 'calming areas'. Why, it's just a cozy little outdoor wellness retreat where folks can sit in an eighteen-square-foot metal box in ninety-degree swamp humidity to decompress. Leave it to Republicans to stick human beings in phone-booth-sized dog crates and try to pass it off as a spa treatment.

#1 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-17 10:28 AM | Reply

MAGA thinks ALL US prisons should be similar. I have a few acquaintances who work at a local state prison who have expressed this exact sentiment.

#2 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-17 10:37 AM | Reply

Our nation has become a cess pool of hate and bigotry.

We deserve all the pain that is coming.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-17 10:44 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

The European Bubble.

#4 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-17 10:45 AM | Reply

The Cruelty is the Point.

"The cruelty is the point" is a political phrase coined by The Atlantic staff writer Adam Serwer in a 2018 essay.

Meaning and Origin

The Phrase: Adam Serwer first used the term to describe how political loyalty and community among certain groups are forged by celebrating the shared suffering inflicted on outsiders.

The Origin: The essay responded to a rally where political figures mocked a survivor who accused a high-profile nominee of sexual assault, prompting laughter and bonding from the crowd.

Trumpers bonding... nice picture, eh?

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-17 10:58 AM | Reply

So, these were what we used to call tiger cages. Torture devices.

#6 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 11:03 AM | Reply

"We deserve all the pain that is coming."

Speak for yourself, and no one else. You're talking like the -------- who said we deserved what happened on 9/11. And then you wonder why people like that are able to get into power.

#7 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-17 11:19 AM | Reply

The further dehumanization of humans.

#8 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-17 11:39 AM | Reply

many of the same people who claim to be prolife support torturing people, most of who did nothing criminal.

#9 | Posted by johnny_hotsauce at 2026-09-17 11:57 AM | Reply

MAGA ARE SCUM

#10 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 12:19 PM | Reply

"Trump's only true skill is the con; his only fundamental belief is that the United States is the birthright of straight, white, Christian men, and his only real, authentic pleasure is in cruelty. It is that cruelty, and the delight it brings them, that binds his most ardent supporters to him, in shared scorn for those they hate and fear: immigrants, black voters, feminists, and treasonous white men who empathize with any of those who would steal their birthright. The president's ability to execute that cruelty through word and deed makes them euphoric. It makes them feel good, it makes them feel proud, it makes them feel happy, it makes them feel united. And as long as he makes them feel that way, they will let him get away with anything, no matter what it costs them."

Adam Serwer

#11 | Posted by SomebodyElse at 2026-09-17 12:20 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

"And then you wonder why people like that are able to get into power."

#7 | Posted by sentinel

We wonder why --------- like you don't follow the money.

#12 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-17 12:20 PM | Reply

*to my Republican and Trumpian (not the same) people on this site:*

Can we not agree that it is outrageous to place human beings shacked to the floor of such an inhumane enclosure, like animals? And for the heinous crime of...trespassing into our country?
Can we not agree that Stephen Miller is driving much of this, and the point is not law enforcement, it's cruelty?

#13 | Posted by e1g1 at 2026-09-17 12:25 PM | Reply

Can we not agree that it is outrageous to place human beings shacked to the floor of such an inhumane enclosure, like animals?

#13 | POSTED BY E1G1 A

No, because the people who want to torture really want to torture.

Learned that under George W. Bush.

#14 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-17 12:37 PM | Reply

we deserved what happened on 9/11.
#7 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

9/11 was carried out by our own government at the behest of Israel.

It's has dictated our foreign policy for the past 25 years.

We didn't deserve 9/11.

Netanyahu simply needed something to motivate Americans to support his war of choice.

They called it the war on terror.

We were the terrorists.

#15 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 12:58 PM | Reply

So, these were what we used to call tiger cages. Torture devices.

#6 | POSTED BY ZED

Yup. Works best when half submerged in water.

"Tiger cages submerged halfway in water were a notorious method of torture primarily used during the Vietnam War, most famously at Phu Quoc Prison and Con Dao Prison (Con Son Island). "

#16 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-17 01:35 PM | Reply

Our foreign policies generates more violence.

#17 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-17 02:27 PM | Reply

Hasan Piker on "The Axios Show": America worse than al-Qaeda

www.axios.com

It's really as if you guys want to lose.

#18 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-17 03:25 PM | Reply

"9/11 was carried out by our own government at the behest of Israel."

I'm sure you have a credible source for that. Not.

#19 | Posted by sentinel at 2026-09-17 03:28 PM | Reply

I'm sure you have a credible source for that. Not.
#19 | POSTED BY SENTINEL

There's plenty of information available. If you're looking.

But. You're not.

#20 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 04:14 PM | Reply

-9/11 was carried out by our own government at the behest of Israel.

yeah........

-It's has dictated our foreign policy for the past 25 years.

This I agree with. In fact, it was a safe bet we would go on a rampage in the ME after 9-11.

I said that very day, "we are going to kill a lot of people in the next few years"

#21 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 05:23 PM | Reply

"we are going to kill a lot of people in the next few years"

25 years and counting ...

We've also started blowing up fishermen in the Caribbean.

Cause that's also in our jurisdiction. I suppose.

How dare they not share the good cocaine!

Boom!

#22 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-17 06:17 PM | Reply

So tiny

Reminds me of lib brains

#23 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-09-17 06:50 PM | Reply

-We've also started blowing up fishermen in the Caribbean.

LOL

#24 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-17 06:50 PM | Reply

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