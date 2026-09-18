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Friday, September 18, 2026

Why Russia Holds Elections, and How the Kremlin Gets the Results It Wants

Ivan Nechepurenko: Russian elections like the parliamentary vote that begins today are hardly free. But they are critical to the government as a source of legitimacy.

Posted by retort at 10:46 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Coming to America this fall ... as a voter in Russia cast her ballot, two security guards look on. www.france24.com/en/europe/20 ...

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-- Social Media Lab (@socialmedialab.ca) 6:00 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

In a recent article in World Politics, we examine 389 elections in 259 dictatorships. We found that elections can actually prolong dictatorships in the longer term. But we also found that holding elections is very risky for dictators in the shorter term.

#1 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-18 10:58 AM | Reply

2017 ^^

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-18 10:59 AM | Reply

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