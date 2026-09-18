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Friday, September 18, 2026

Humanity Has Avoided Apocalypse Before -- Let's Do It Again

The NYT Editorial Board: It is up to all of us, through our government, to shape what A.I. becomes.

Posted by retort at 09:27 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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It's a chaotic time in an industry that's reshaping our lives - Guardian reporters and experts recommend the books that help explain how we got here, and where we're headed

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-- Guardian US (@us.theguardian.com) 8:33 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

AI is just another thing that man has created that will threaten our existence with:

Climate change
Nuclear weapons
Chemical weapons
Toxic air, water, ground
PFAS
Automatic weapons
Etc.

Just toss it onto the list.

#1 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-18 09:55 AM | Reply

Amazing how we need a new 'crisis' as old ones are 'worn out' and of course dems are pucjing to have control over IA -- folks, you are being played again as teknow you'll fall for it every time.

#2 | Posted by MSgt at 2026-09-18 02:11 PM | Reply

Amazing how we need a new 'crisis' as old ones are 'worn out' and of course dems are pucjing to have control over IA -- folks, you are being played again as teknow you'll fall for it every time.

#2 | Posted by MSgt

Finally found someone too stupid to know how to spell AI.

That's a first.

#3 | Posted by SpeakSoftly at 2026-09-18 02:25 PM | Reply

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