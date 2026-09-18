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Friday, September 18, 2026

Why Karl Rove, a Father of the Modern Texas GOP, Is Voting for a Democrat

Legendary Republican operative Karl Rove has said that he plans to do something in November that, for him, is radical ...

Posted by retort at 12:17 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Karl Rove: The GOP nationwide has a growing number of Bo Frenches ... bigoted advocates of a "heritage America" composed largely of white descendants of original European settlers. apple.news/AcDlZiqNaQQm ...

[image or embed]

-- Lois Norder (@gainvestigate.bsky.social) 6:58 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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Those of you around 25 years ago recall Mr. Rove called "Bush's Brain", being the puppet master behind W Bush. Rove's scheme of a 'permanent Republican majority' involved the gerrymandering seen nationally today. What Rove did not foresee was that the gerrymandering we have would bring forth the loons, kooks, mouth-breathers and handsy politicians that arose because their political parties allowed them to. With less competition locally, a party would tolerate those from the fringe.

Now, those from the fringe are considered 'mainstream' in many political subdivisions. So, when some person unfit for office shoots off his/her mouth, in an attempt to state their personal beliefs and rally voters, they can get caught. Thus Mr. Rove's intended vote for a Dem.

What hath Rove wrought? A political strategy out of hand, so much so that it's creator is now running from it...

#1 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-18 01:06 PM | Reply

even karl rove gets that the current administration is a joke.

www.rawstory.com

"Yoko-Ono Hegseth" Ouch.

#2 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-18 01:34 PM | Reply

I couldn't care less what this POS is doing.

He's a huge HUGE reason our politics are what they are. He was one of the biggest influences that pushed politics from a 'we see this differently but have similar goals' to 'zero sum, go low to destroy anyone and everyone in the way of our donor's wishes.'

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 03:38 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The GOP is in HUGE trouble.

Trump boot lickers now trying to present themselves as "bipartisan?" The public isn't buying it.

Vance is so toxic GOP candidates won't campaign with him

Vice President JD Vance had an awkward moment on the campaign trail in Iowa on Friday after he had to acknowledge that the state's Republican candidate for the Senate had skipped the rally being held to help her win the election.

The Times piece noted that Hinson skipped Trump's poorly rated midterm convention in Texas last week and that she recently released a deceptive ad touting her purported "bipartisan" credentials.

But Hinson is no moderate. She has been a full-blooded MAGA loyalist, who voted for the "One Big, Beautiful Bill" and its provisions to strip healthcare from Iowa residents, and has even voted to preserve Trump's tariffs.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-18 05:13 PM | Reply

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