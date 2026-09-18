Why Karl Rove, a Father of the Modern Texas GOP, Is Voting for a Democrat

Those of you around 25 years ago recall Mr. Rove called "Bush's Brain", being the puppet master behind W Bush. Rove's scheme of a 'permanent Republican majority' involved the gerrymandering seen nationally today. What Rove did not foresee was that the gerrymandering we have would bring forth the loons, kooks, mouth-breathers and handsy politicians that arose because their political parties allowed them to. With less competition locally, a party would tolerate those from the fringe.



Now, those from the fringe are considered 'mainstream' in many political subdivisions. So, when some person unfit for office shoots off his/her mouth, in an attempt to state their personal beliefs and rally voters, they can get caught. Thus Mr. Rove's intended vote for a Dem.



What hath Rove wrought? A political strategy out of hand, so much so that it's creator is now running from it...