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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Neighbors Upset over Federal Agents' Presence at D.C. Elementary School

Dozens of federal agents accompanied by National Guard troops fanned out around an elementary school in Northwest D.C. on Thursday ...

Posted by retort at 09:10 AM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Federal agents and the National Guard - assisted by a U.S. Park Police helicopter - flooded into Park View this morning, scaring parents of kids at Bruce-Monroe Elementary School. Federal officials say it's to help fight crime; critics say it's overkill: www.washingtonsun.com/metro/dc-fed ...

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-- Martin Austermuhle (@maustermuhle.bsky.social) 3:00 PM Â· Sep 17, 2026

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