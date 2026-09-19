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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Secret Contracts Reveal Undisclosed Terms in Trump's Drug-pricing Deals

The Trump administration's confidential deals with pharmaceutical companies ...

Posted by retort at 12:06 PM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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New details about President Donald Trump's secret deal with drug companies emerged Saturday, enraging watchdogs who call the promised benefit to the public a "mirage.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 8:00 AM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

clean link:
archive.is

btw there's no "sec ret ontrac t"

#1 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-19 01:25 PM | Reply

Prescription drug prices record sharpest drop in more than 60 years

archive.is

#2 | Posted by john_savage2 at 2026-09-19 01:26 PM | Reply

" Prescription drug prices record sharpest drop in more than 60 years"

... because of precipitous drops in the price of GLP-1s.

At least finish the sentence honestly. It's not like prices of every Rx dropped.

#3 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-19 01:58 PM | Reply

" ... some experts said a Biden-era policy that requires Medicare to negotiate prices for some popular prescription drugs is more likely to be driving down costs."

But Trump will take the credit.

#4 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-19 02:00 PM | Reply

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