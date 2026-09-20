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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Civil Rights Groups Sue to Keep Armed Agents Away from Voting Sites

The lawsuit argues that the Trump administration's immigration enforcement and suggestions that it could send agents to polling stations violate the Voting Rights Act.

Posted by retort at 11:57 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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We @democracydefendersfund.org are proud to be among "Civil Rights Groups Suing to Keep Armed Agents Away From Voting Sites" We are representing labor unions @aft.org, UFCW & IUPAT together w/ many from our coalition that also stopped Trump's USPS cheating! www.nytimes.com/2026/09/18/u ...

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-- Norm Eisen (@normeisen.bsky.social) 10:13 AM Â· Sep 18, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... violate the Voting Rights Act. ...

Pres Trump has shown that he has little regard for laws.


#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 02:31 PM | Reply

These ICE thugs would push down toddlers at the day care center, kneel on their backs and zip-tie them if given a chance. Of course, then the thugs would be beaten to all get-out by a pack of moms with beet-red faces and vocal utterances that would shock sailors and construction workers...

#2 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-20 03:02 PM | Reply

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