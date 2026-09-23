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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

The Lie Dominating Musk's 2026 Political Ads

Musk is blanketing the internet with digital ads falsely accusing Democratic Senate candidates of supporting "taxpayer-funded sex changes for kids."

Posted by retort at 08:46 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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1. Elon Musk is blanketing the internet with digital ads falsely accusing Democratic Senate candidates of supporting "taxpayer-funded sex changes for kids."

[image or embed]

-- Judd Legum (@juddlegum.bsky.social) 8:29 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Just because one of his kids went trans. What a ------- loser.

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-23 10:46 AM | Reply

There have only been 4 kinds of anti-Talarico ads running.

"We didn't raise your taxes, it's the Harris County Democrats fault."
"Man that thinks they're a woman uses bathroom with little girls in it. Talarico voted for this."
"Man that thinks they're a woman, we banned them from girls sports. Talarico voted for them to play against girls!"
"State funded sex changes for kids! Talarico wants you to pay for this abomination!"

#2 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-23 11:13 AM | Reply

What the Republicans are terrified to talk about, the actual #1 voting issue, a shitty economy with high inflation.

#3 | Posted by sitzkrieg at 2026-09-23 11:15 AM | Reply

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