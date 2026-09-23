The Lie Dominating Musk's 2026 Political Ads

There have only been 4 kinds of anti-Talarico ads running.



"We didn't raise your taxes, it's the Harris County Democrats fault."

"Man that thinks they're a woman uses bathroom with little girls in it. Talarico voted for this."

"Man that thinks they're a woman, we banned them from girls sports. Talarico voted for them to play against girls!"

"State funded sex changes for kids! Talarico wants you to pay for this abomination!"