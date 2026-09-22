FBI Anti-Corruption Squad Was Circling Susan Collins -- Until Trump Got in the Way

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Tuesday, September 22, 2026
ProPublica is revealing the existence of the case for the first time. We reviewed a trove of evidence gathered by the FBI and thousands of pages of legal records, and interviewed dozens of people familiar with Navatek, its Washington operations, and the FBI inquiry to conduct our own investigation.
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