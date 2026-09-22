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Tuesday, September 22, 2026

FBI Anti-Corruption Squad Was Circling Susan Collins -- Until Trump Got in the Way

ProPublica is revealing the existence of the case for the first time. We reviewed a trove of evidence gathered by the FBI and thousands of pages of legal records, and interviewed dozens of people familiar with Navatek, its Washington operations, and the FBI inquiry to conduct our own investigation.

Posted by retort at 10:22 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Sen. Susan Collins helped steer millions in federal defense contracts to Navatek, whose CEO illegally funneled thousands of dollars to her campaign.

The FBI sought to launch a probe and was eyeing Collins and other lawmakers.

Then Trump gutted the unit in charge. THREAD [image or embed]

-- ProPublica (@propublica.org) 6:45 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This is very concerning

#1 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-22 11:18 AM | Reply

Sheep-buggerer Patel is as corrupt as he is incompetent.

#2 | Posted by Reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-22 11:42 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The Susan Collins threat meter is at:

Concerned edging towards Upset.

If she doesn't lose after this, nothing will sink her.

Now the question is, will the corporate owned media report on this?

The fact that she wanted to thank him personally for the $150,000 "donation" that was sent through the shell company is a "smocking" gun. She has been in Congress long enough to know defense contractors cannot make donations like that.

#3 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-22 01:22 PM | Reply

Where'd the law and order MAGAts get to?

#4 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-22 01:35 PM | Reply

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