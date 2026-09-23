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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

'MBS Will Not Forget': Donald Trump's Reluctance to Fight Houthis Rattles Saudi Arabia

US hesitation has amplified doubts in Riyadh about Washington's reliability as its prime defence partner

Posted by retort at 07:39 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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'MBS will not forget': Trump's reluctance to fight Houthis rattles Saudi Arabia ft.trib.al/SwYJ5k4

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-- Financial Times (@financialtimes.com) 8:06 AM Â· Sep 22, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

The world knows that the Qatari jet has no defenses...

#1 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-23 08:13 AM | Reply

This is nothing selling them technology to build nukes won't solve.

#2 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-23 09:05 AM | Reply

Well...maybe if they moved it to Venezuela... ya knowwwwww

Funny thaaaang... every time he... ahem... "tacos"... the US breathes a sigh of relief... not so much MBS... Vlad... Nuttywahoo... Xi...

#3 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-23 11:42 AM | Reply

MBS is just one more on a long list who found themselves under a bus.

#4 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-23 12:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

mbs won't forget, but trump always forgets. He has no loyalty, has never had any loyalty and has screwed pretty much everyone who has trusted him. Anyone who doesn't realize the consistency in that pattern in his actions is a fool.

#5 | Posted by bus_driver at 2026-09-23 12:43 PM | Reply

You can shower Trump with praise, lavish him with gifts, bribe him with money, be his loyal lapdog... and he'll still screw you over.

#6 | Posted by Derek_Wildstar at 2026-09-23 01:23 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Maybe they should give Kushner another couple billion.

Idiots.

#7 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 01:56 PM | Reply

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