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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Missouri Maps Dispute Heads Back to SCOTUS

Even as the Supreme Court has tried to stop the Missouri maps chaos, it turns out that a lack of concern for precedent, rules, and stability have trickle-down effects.

Posted by retort at 10:58 AM | 2 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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BREAKING: Missouri referendum proponents asked the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday night to review a federal appeals court ruling requiring the state to use its 2025 GOP congressional gerrymander in the November midterms. www.democracydocket.com/news-alerts/ ... [image or embed]

-- Marc Elias (@marcelias.bsky.social) 8:21 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"When the U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly overturned precedent and changed its interpretation of procedures and rules to suit its ends, it turns out that lower courts get the idea that they can do the same."

Yup!

"seeking to foment chaos a week and a half after the justices had sought to stop the confusion".

Mission Accomplished?

#1 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-23 12:09 PM | Reply

The MO Supreme Court ruled against the GOP and said the state must use the old map in a 7-0 decision. 5 of those MOSC justices were GOP appointees. But apparently 'states rights' does not matter to GOP/MAGA in this case, so they want federal courts to butt into this matter and bail them out. 2 of the 3 appeals court judges are Doe 174 appointees..

#2 | Posted by HeeHaw at 2026-09-23 01:10 PM | Reply

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