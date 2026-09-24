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Thursday, September 24, 2026

Woman Arrested, Dragged Away After Quietly Speaking About Flock at City Council Meeting

Two people were handcuffed and ticketed at a Springfield, Missouri city council meeting for trying to speak out again the city's Flock contract. The residents are just the two latest American citizens detained or arrested this year for their behavior during a city council meeting.

Posted by retort at 09:04 AM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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Citizens of Springfield, Missouri showed up to a city council meeting to discuss the city's Flock contract. The mayor shut them down and arrested two people for 'disruption of meetings of city council.'

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-- 404 Media (@404media.co) 10:30 AM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Is this your culture and heritage?

Fascist.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-24 09:20 AM | Reply

In a nation run by Fascists you will have some Fascist Mayors. Dissent = terrorism!

#2 | Posted by danni at 2026-09-24 09:23 AM | Reply

Many MAGA don't see it as fascism. They see it as being racist, violent, lawless, tyrannical, and kleptocratic for the very best of reasons.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-24 09:28 AM | Reply

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