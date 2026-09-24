Woman Arrested, Dragged Away After Quietly Speaking About Flock at City Council Meeting

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Thursday, September 24, 2026
Two people were handcuffed and ticketed at a Springfield, Missouri city council meeting for trying to speak out again the city's Flock contract. The residents are just the two latest American citizens detained or arrested this year for their behavior during a city council meeting.
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