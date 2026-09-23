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Wednesday, September 23, 2026

Iran's President Tells Trump it will Never 'bend the knee'

Iran President Masoud Pezeshkian gave a rare war-time speech at the United Nations.

Posted by retort at 04:18 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian addressed the U.N. General Assembly a day after President Trump threatened from the same podium to "annihilate" Iran. n.pr/4xKUofU[image or embed]

-- NPR (@npr.org) 2:31 PM Â· Sep 23, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

We lost this war.

#1 | Posted by Alexandrite at 2026-09-23 04:25 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 2

Russia and China won this war; ask Ukraine and Taiwan.

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-23 05:11 PM | Reply

Trump is a Russian stooge.

Putin couldn't be happier.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-23 05:53 PM | Reply

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