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Saturday, September 26, 2026

ICE Wasted Millions in Rush to Expand Detention, GAO Finds

ICE has received more than $75 billion to expand operations since President Trump returned to office -- and wasted millions on scaled-back and mismanaged projects, a new GAO report found.

Posted by retort at 07:44 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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ICE spent $1.07 billion of taxpayer money on 11 warehouses it planned to turn into detention megacenters. Now the agency plans to sell seven of them. A new GAO report found ICE "failed to account for long-term costs in acquiring detention centers and lost $20 million in unrecoverable costs"

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-- America's Voice (@americasvoice.bsky.social) 9:52 AM Â· Sep 25, 2026

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... wasted millions on scaled-back and mismanaged projects ...

Mismanaged? By ICE?

I guess that is what occurs when incompetent people are put in charge of things?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 01:05 PM | Reply

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