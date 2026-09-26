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Saturday, September 26, 2026

SCOTUS Revives Data System for Voters' Citizenship Checks

The U.S. Supreme Court has for now revived a federal data system the Department of Homeland Security revamped into a tool to check the citizenship of millions of Americans on state voter rolls.

Posted by retort at 01:35 PM | 11 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

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A nightmare.

www.nytimes.com/2026/09/25/u ... [image or embed]

-- Sherrilyn Ifill (@sifill.bsky.social) 12:27 PM Sep 25, 2026

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Nevada did a thorough investigation of these false claims.

How Nevada debunked Trump's noncitizen voting claims

President Donald Trump and his administration want you to believe that nearly 16,000 noncitizens may be illegally registered to vote in our state. There's just one problem: They haven't produced any evidence to support their claim. None.

The Department of Homeland Security originally alleged that as many as 15,903 noncitizens were registered to vote in Nevada. Yet when Nevada election officials began asking simple questions " like "what are these people's names?"; "how were they identified?" and "what records support the allegation?" " the administration's bombshell claim fizzled.

Federal officials eventually provided Nevada with 185 people DHS claimed its manual review had confirmed were noncitizens.

Nevada checked.

All 185 were citizens.

lasvegassun.com

#1 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-26 09:41 AM | Reply

Former Nevada leaders credit election officials after 185 voters found to be US citizens

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) " Former Gov. Brian Sandoval and former Assembly Speaker Richard Perkins credited Nevada election officials after a review of possible noncitizen voters determined the 185 people in question were all U.S. citizens.

www.8newsnow.com

#2 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-26 09:43 AM | Reply

Michael Smerconish (CNN) just did a great piece on this - basically saying there is NO LIST of American citizens. It does not exist and the US govt admits the database they are using is not complete and not accurate. So it's prone to errors.

And Smerconish also points out he's not against forming such a list - but the people pushing these voting citizenship checks will be against that.

The point: it's a solution looking for a problem.

#3 | Posted by brass30 at 2026-09-26 09:52 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Smerconish also pointed out DHS is using this SAVE system to integrate with the social security system - and that of course is recipe for inaccuracy. But a mechanism for crying voter fraud and challenging election losses.

#4 | Posted by brass30 at 2026-09-26 09:56 AM | Reply

Like this kind of problem?

www.yahoo.com

How US states mistakenly added 30,000 non-citizens to voter rolls
By David Morgan
Wed, September 23, 2026 at 9:44 AM EDT

#5 | Posted by THEBULL at 2026-09-26 10:44 AM | Reply

"Like this kind of problem?"

How will using an error prone database, a tool that has mistakenly flagged eligible voters as potential noncitizens, solve a simple programming error?

FTA:

"In each of these instances, the individual did exactly what they were supposed to do. If there was some requirement that you had to show proof of citizenship, these problems would still exist, because the processes themselves failed,"

#6 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-26 12:41 PM | Reply

Suppressionists: We've identified over ten thousand illegals voting.

Truth: Voting?

Suppressionists: Well, on the rolls.

Truth: How many voted?

Suppressionists: 185.

Truth: Name them.

Suppressionists: Here they are.

Truth: We checked. All 185 are citizens, and legitimate voters.

Suppressionists: THAT PROVES THE SYSTEM HAS FAILED!!!

#7 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-26 12:55 PM | Reply

"How US states mistakenly added 30,000 non-citizens to voter rolls"

Spoiler Alert: It was GOVERNMENTAL ERROR, not CRIMINAL INTENT.

#8 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-26 12:59 PM | Reply

"Federal officials eventually provided Nevada with 185 people DHS claimed its manual review had confirmed were noncitizens"

Did you get that? The federal government CONFIRMED.

And that would've suppressed 185 legitimate, legal votes. In ONE election cycle.

More than all the voter fraud instances BillJohnson has ever found.

#9 | Posted by Danforth at 2026-09-26 01:04 PM | Reply

@#9 ... And that would've suppressed 185 legitimate, legal votes. In ONE election cycle. ...

imo, I think DHS wants this list, not because of wanting to use it before the election, but more as one of the "tools" DHS may use to show how invalid the think the election was.

#10 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-26 01:08 PM | Reply

www.foxnews.com

Yea, other countries citizens voting our elections doesnt happen.

#11 | Posted by subliberal at 2026-09-26 02:26 PM | Reply

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