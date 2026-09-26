SCOTUS Revives Data System for Voters' Citizenship Checks

Nevada did a thorough investigation of these false claims.

President Donald Trump and his administration want you to believe that nearly 16,000 noncitizens may be illegally registered to vote in our state. There's just one problem: They haven't produced any evidence to support their claim. None.



The Department of Homeland Security originally alleged that as many as 15,903 noncitizens were registered to vote in Nevada. Yet when Nevada election officials began asking simple questions " like "what are these people's names?"; "how were they identified?" and "what records support the allegation?" " the administration's bombshell claim fizzled.



Federal officials eventually provided Nevada with 185 people DHS claimed its manual review had confirmed were noncitizens.



Nevada checked.



All 185 were citizens.



lasvegassun.com