Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, September 27, 2026

5 Men Arrested Near a U.K. Air Base Used by U.S. Forces

British counterterrorism police said Sunday that they are investigating after several men were arrested on suspicion of preparing a terrorist act in a village near a Royal Air Force base, which is used by U.S. bombers.

Posted by retort at 10:27 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

5 Men Arrested Near a U.K. Air Base Used by U.S. Forces (1 comments) ...

SCOTUS Revives Data System for Voters' Citizenship Checks (14 comments) ...

Trump Claims Taxpayer-funded 'Love Me' Ad is PSA (4 comments) ...

ICE Wasted Millions in Rush to Expand Detention, GAO Finds (1 comments) ...

Woman Arrested, Dragged Away After Quietly Speaking About Flock at City Council Meeting (9 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Several men have been arrested on explosives charges after a major incident was declared near RAF Fairford which hosts USAF bombers involved in attacks on Iran.[image or embed]

-- Mark Chadbourn (@chadbourn.bsky.social) 5:34 AM Â· Sep 27, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

This will inspire dotard to vaporize more Iranian schoolgirls.

#1 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-27 10:57 AM | Reply

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort