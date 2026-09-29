Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Tuesday, September 29, 2026

U.S. Debt Increasing, Getting More Expensive to Service

The U.S. economy is running hot and stuck on a hamster wheel as GDP growth must outpace borrowing costs--or risk getting sucked into a debt spiral

Posted by retort at 08:17 AM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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From our partners @financialpost China isn't buying U.S. Treasuries like it used to. Here's why that matters to investors financialpost.com/investing/ch ...

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-- National Post (@nationalpost.bsky.social) 3:00 PM Â· Sep 28, 2026

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Why would anyone want to invest in country in decline.

#1 | Posted by bat4255 at 2026-09-29 08:44 AM | Reply

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