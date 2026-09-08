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Tuesday, September 08, 2026

SEC Threatens to Expel LSU

A vote by two-thirds of the schools in the SEC could take place Thursday that would kick LSU out of the conference after 93 years. It probably won't come to that but SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is mad enough to speak the words "lack of institutional control," which by coincidence was the motto of SMU in the 1980s. But in Latin: "defectus moderationis institutionalis."

Posted by retort at 07:00 PM | 1 COMMENT | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

How much were these players coached in the NFL?

Kids taking a shot at the NFL shouldn't bar them from college football.

But coaches should definitely not be poaching rookies from the NFL. Eighty-six 'em for a season and see how they like that.

(86 as in the traditional sense; i.e., kick them out, ban them. Not whatever nefarious definition the magatards are using.)

#1 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-08 07:27 PM | Reply

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