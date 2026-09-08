SEC Threatens to Expel LSU

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Tuesday, September 08, 2026
A vote by two-thirds of the schools in the SEC could take place Thursday that would kick LSU out of the conference after 93 years. It probably won't come to that but SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is mad enough to speak the words "lack of institutional control," which by coincidence was the motto of SMU in the 1980s. But in Latin: "defectus moderationis institutionalis."
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