Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Thursday, October 01, 2026

Meta Uses A.I. Data Centers to Avoid Billions in Federal Taxes

Meta is exploiting a lucrative tax break intended to support research and experimentation. Its own accountants say the gambit is risky.

Posted by retort at 11:27 AM | 4 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

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This is wrong: Trump and Republicans in Congress gave BILLIONS in tax breaks to Big Tech companies building AI data centers.

So YOUR tax dollars are subsidizing their AI data centers -- at the same time you pay higher electricity and water bills.

-- Elizabeth Warren (@warren.senate.gov) 11:06 AM Â· Sep 30, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Gratz America. Enjoying the FAFO yet?

#1 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-10-01 11:31 AM | Reply

First they get tax cuts.

Then they get subsidized by our taxes.

They're not rich, they're crooks.

#2 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:36 AM | Reply

Just another reason to hate data centers and AI.

#3 | Posted by cbob at 2026-10-01 11:45 AM | Reply

Progressives: "our taxes should pay for healthcare."

MAHA: "trillionaires need more money!"

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 01:45 PM | Reply

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