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Thursday, October 01, 2026

Americans Have Never Trusted the Supreme Court Less

Americans' trust and confidence in the judicial branch has hit a new low as the Supreme Court prepares for a new term, according to Gallup.

Posted by retort at 09:52 AM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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The Supreme Court's "shadow docket" allows justices to effectively make rulings in secret without explaining their decisions. Is it any wonder why so many do not trust the Roberts court? https://www.propublica.org/article/supreme-court-shadow-docket-rulings-milestone

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-- Robert Reich (@rbreich.bsky.social) 4:45 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Supreme Court Justices may be impeached and prosecuted if we have a Congress with enough honesty and courage to do so. What are the chances of that?

#1 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-10-01 11:12 AM | Reply

Numbers less than zero on a numbers line, any old numbers line.

#2 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-10-01 11:19 AM | Reply

Happens when one party rams through 3 Supreme Court justices and they vote time after time to support anything Trump wants.

Happens when time after time they vote to strip Americans of our privileges.

"Rights aren't rights if someone can take them away. They're privileges. That's all we've ever had in this country is a bill of temporary privileges. And if you read the news even badly, you know that every year the list gets shorter and shorter and shorter."
-George Carlin

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:31 AM | Reply

Bought and paid for.

If we want to stop the poisoning of our judicial system, first we have to cut off the head of the snake.

VOTE!

#4 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-10-01 12:19 PM | Reply

The Supreme Court has never been more obviously compromised.

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-10-01 01:43 PM | Reply

Half of them are in the Epstein files.

It's in their own self interest to assist Trump.

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 01:45 PM | Reply

Happens when one party rams through 3 Supreme Court justices and they vote time after time to support anything Trump wants.

#3 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-10-01 11:31 AM | Reply | Flag:

Didn't Obama leave an appointment on the table for Trump to make?

#7 | Posted by lfthndthrds at 2026-10-01 01:51 PM | Reply

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