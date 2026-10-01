Americans Have Never Trusted the Supreme Court Less

Happens when one party rams through 3 Supreme Court justices and they vote time after time to support anything Trump wants.



Happens when time after time they vote to strip Americans of our privileges.



"Rights aren't rights if someone can take them away. They're privileges. That's all we've ever had in this country is a bill of temporary privileges. And if you read the news even badly, you know that every year the list gets shorter and shorter and shorter."

-George Carlin