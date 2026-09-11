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Friday, September 11, 2026

25 Years after 9/11

A quarter century later, a politically and culturally divided United States is commemorating a day of violence, loss and heroism that altered the trajectory of the nation ...

Posted by retort at 09:36 AM | 14 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

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Weakening America's intelligence capabilities doesn't make us safer. After 9/11, Congress created the role of DNI to improve intelligence sharing and help prevent future attacks. We can't let President Trump put political vendettas ahead of our security.[image or embed]

-- Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi (@congressmanraja.bsky.social) 10:30 AM Â· Jun 26, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Donald Trump has done everything possible to make us think that he wants another 911.

His motivations for this evil are crystal clear.

#1 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 09:43 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Didn't he brag about Trumpanzee Tower getting to be the tallest building because of that?

#2 | Posted by RightisTrite at 2026-09-11 10:06 AM | Reply

He was the Hero of 911, being dragged out of the rubble as he was saving people!

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-11 10:26 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

Donald Trump actually died on 911.

And on the third day he rose and brought his own workers down to Ground Zero to aid in reconstruction.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-11 10:29 AM | Reply | Funny: 1

I was 10 and living overseas. I was watching Spongebob just before dinner when they interrupted the telecast.

#5 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-11 10:40 AM | Reply

"I remember getting a call from the fire department commander, telling me that they were not sure they were gonna be able to contain the fire, and I said, 'We've had such terrible loss of life, maybe the smartest thing to do is pull it.' And they made that decision to pull and we watched the building collapse."

"Pull it" is not firefighter terminology.

"Pull it" is demolition terminology.

#6 | Posted by redlightrobot at 2026-09-11 10:46 AM | Reply

Is now a good time to bring up Trump's Saudi nuclear deal?

#7 | Posted by qcp at 2026-09-11 10:48 AM | Reply

And the people bowed and prayed
To the neon god they made
And the sign flashed out its warning
In the words that it was forming

And the sign said, "The words of the prophets
Are written on the subway walls
And tenement halls
And whispered in the sounds of silence"

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-11 11:06 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Up to 9/11 I was able to access several green-ink jihadi recruiting websites - basically, pack your bags, because if you're really interested in what we're interested in you'll know someone you can contact type stuff. They disappeared on 9/11.

#9 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-11 11:08 AM | Reply

Actually Islam is so peaceful that we have to remind ourselves how peaceful it is after every single terrorist attack on the west.

#10 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-11 11:12 AM | Reply

25 years later and the Saudis own us.

#11 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-11 11:12 AM | Reply

Today, with religious hate in their hearts, with pure anti American murderous bigotry on their lips, 25 years from a day we thought would make us stronger 'united as one,' ... the Trump MAGA Right seems to be asking for a continuation of the violence. We traded our civil liberties for a false sense of security, and somehow managed to end up more paranoid, divided, and thoroughly cranky than ever before. If that ain't the grand American tradition in action and cooperation, I don't know what is.

#12 | Posted by lee_the_agent at 2026-09-11 11:14 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Re 10

"The path of the downed aviator is beset on all sides by the iniquities of the selfish and the tyranny of evil men. Blessed is he who, in the name of camaraderie and duty, shepherd the lost through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. "

"And I will strike down upon thee with great vengeance and furious anger those who attempt to capture and destroy my brother. And you will know my call sign is Sandy 1 when I lay my vengeance upon thee, and amen."

-Whiskey Alpha Romeo Hegseth

Onward Christian Soldiers!

#13 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-11 11:30 AM | Reply

And then in the aftermath, W told the EPA to say the air was fine down at ground zero.

He got on TV and told everyone to go shopping.

Ghouliani and W hid the reports that the air was filled with asbestos and carcinogens that would eventually cause the death of first responders searching for the missing while the GOP was busy blocking votes in Congress to get them financial help with their illnesses proving again and again that the GOP is a collection of the most evil fcks on the planet.

#14 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-11 11:41 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

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