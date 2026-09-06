Drudge Retort: The Other Side of the News
Sunday, September 06, 2026

The 92-Year-Old Mathematician and the Teenage Apprentice

Joan Birman thought her major discoveries were behind her. Then came an email from a young neighbor -- a girl who knew little but wanted to learn.

Posted by retort at 03:45 PM | 0 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

Menu

Front Page
Breaking News
Comments
Flagged Comments
Recently Flagged
User Blogs
Write a Blog Entry
Create a Poll
Edit Account
Weekly Digest
Stats Page
RSS Feed
Back Page

Subscriptions

Read the Retort using RSS.

Drudge Retort RSS feed RSS Feed

Author Info

retort

Joined 2003/04/04
Visited 2003/04/04

Status: user

MORE STORIES

The 92-Year-Old Mathematician and the Teenage Apprentice (0 comments) ...

Gators Invade the Suburbs (1 comments) ...

More Americans Are Identifying as Democrats Ahead of Midterms (2 comments) ...

HHS Cancels Infant Mortality, Postpartum Grants to Focus on Sperm Counts, ED (9 comments) ...

New Mail Voting Rules Moved Forward Despite USPS Officials' Concerns About Mass Disenfranchisement (5 comments) ...

More

Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Post a comment

The following HTML tags are allowed in comments: a href, b, i, p, br, ul, ol, li and blockquote. Others will be stripped out. Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Anyone can join this site and make comments. To post this comment, you must sign it with your Drudge Retort username. If you can't remember your username or password, use the lost password form to request it.
Username:
Password:

Home | Breaking News | Comments | User Blogs | Stats | Back Page | RSS Feed | RSS Spec | DMCA Compliance | Privacy
Drudge Retort