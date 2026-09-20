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Sunday, September 20, 2026

AI Error Nearly Triggered U.S. Intercept of Chinese Ship

The intelligence report, circulated across the US military this spring in the midst of the war with Iran, immediately set off alarm bells: A Chinese ship in the Middle East was transporting components of a nuclear weapons program.

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 10:02 AM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/20

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The report, according to one of the sources, was "entirely false." But it also "almost started a war," the source said. Any US operation against a Chinese vessel could have risked spiraling into an armed conflict between the two nations.

Comments

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"Let's play Global Thermonuclear War."

#1 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-19 02:01 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

An error in personal judgment may trigger Trump to launch nukes against Iran.

Yeah, he's teasing that again.

It makes the madman feel powerful.

The odds are still 50/50 that we get a nuclear war out of this useless POS.

#2 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-20 10:24 AM | Reply

Insanity isn't just a plot device used on TV.

Many Americans don't get the concept of madness until they are caused to bleed from it.

Hello, Iowa farmers.

A nuclear strike won't settle the Iran War. It will make sure that war comes here.

#3 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-20 10:32 AM | Reply

We intercepted a Chinese trade vessel back in the 90s, only we claimed it was transporting chemical weapons.

Before we boarded the vessel to inspect (along with Chinese and Saudi inspectors who found nothing), we shut off ship's GPS rendering it unable to navigate thus crippling the ship.

The event resulted in China's own development of "GPS" (BeiDou, which you may recall a certain Pakistani spamming the DR about). The Iranians are using the modern version to bomb our assets today.

#4 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-20 10:42 AM | Reply

Trump is calling AI, "SI" Supreme Intelligence, and making it a priority on par with his Space Force; making it a race against China for world dominance.

SI
www.yahoo.com

AI Force
www.theguardian.com

another view
www.youtube.com

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 10:45 AM | Reply

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