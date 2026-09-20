AI Error Nearly Triggered U.S. Intercept of Chinese Ship

We intercepted a Chinese trade vessel back in the 90s, only we claimed it was transporting chemical weapons.



Before we boarded the vessel to inspect (along with Chinese and Saudi inspectors who found nothing), we shut off ship's GPS rendering it unable to navigate thus crippling the ship.



The event resulted in China's own development of "GPS" (BeiDou, which you may recall a certain Pakistani spamming the DR about). The Iranians are using the modern version to bomb our assets today.

