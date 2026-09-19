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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Hegseth Loses F-35 Components

Congressional investigators are scrambling to explain how F-35 jet parts loaded with classified stealth tech vanished into Hong Kong ...

Posted by reinheitsgebot at 12:30 PM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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reinheitsgebot

Joined 2006/11/29
Visited 2026/09/19

Status: user

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Congressional investigators are scrambling to explain how F-35 jet parts loaded with classified stealth tech vanished into Hong Kong on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth's watch.

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-- Raw Story (@rawstory.com) 5:00 PM Â· Sep 18, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... It's reportedly still not clear "who has possession of it now." ...

Is Pres Putin smiling?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-18 01:29 PM | Reply

Don't worry. Sheep-buggerer Patel in on the case.

#2 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-18 02:30 PM | Reply

They were sold by someone high up in the administration.

These people have zero loyalty to anything but themselves.

With any luck, there will be investigations and convictions for all of it, this likely espionage for sure.

And all the constant attention on China? As is the norm with these s*&^bags, they were tipping their cards. All of them are in on making money with China behind closed doors.

#3 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-18 04:17 PM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Capitalism doesn't have loyalty to anyone.

Trump will pocket the money.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 04:27 PM | Reply

Clinton, Biden and Obama let Chinese spies infest our universities and all levels of government. Fang Fang.

#5 | Posted by visitor_ at 2026-09-19 01:22 PM | Reply

The decomposing orange chomo let Chinese spies run wild at Mara Pedo.

#6 | Posted by reinheitsgebot at 2026-09-19 01:27 PM | Reply

Somehow, I doubt if this was an accident.

#7 | Posted by Whatsleft at 2026-09-19 01:40 PM | Reply

The Incompetence of this administration was not an accident.

#8 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-19 01:49 PM | Reply

Did Hegseth forget his vow of sobriety and push the wrong button while in a stupor.

Well, he was a risky, unqualified hire who got the big head so the buck stops with Donald Trump, the other risky, unqualified hire who got the big head.

#9 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-19 02:05 PM | Reply

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