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Sunday, September 20, 2026

Trump Vows to Form 'AI Force'

In a Truth Social post, Mr. Trump called fears around AI possibly becoming a superintelligence that could pose a threat to human existence a hoax.

Posted by Corky at 06:31 PM | 10 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Alternate links: Google News | Twitter

AI Force to be populated by people from the AI industry who are stealing our wealth, water and resources. www.washingtonpost.com/politics/202 ...

[image or embed]

-- Wajahat Ali (@wajali.bsky.social) 3:28 PM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"In addition to creating an "AI Force," which he likened to his creation of Space Force in his first term, Mr. Trump said he will soon officially appoint an "AI Czar."

;;

aka Lauren Boebert gets new job!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-19 08:41 PM | Reply

#1

So will Kamala, it's two letters after all

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-19 10:49 PM | Reply

I can't wait to see the uniforms.

#3 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-19 10:52 PM | Reply

Trump is also vowing to put a military installation and snipers atop his arch if it ever gets built.

Ninety million Americans still don't recognize crazy when they see it.

#4 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-20 08:32 AM | Reply

#3

Yet another INutwhataboutism.... it's all he's got, really.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 10:47 AM | Reply

I can't wait to see the uniforms.

upload.wikimedia.org

#6 | Posted by horstngraben at 2026-09-20 10:51 AM | Reply

Got the perfect AI suit only $26 on eBay:

www.ebay.com

#7 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-20 12:12 PM | Reply | Funny: 1

more on this>:

drudge.com

#8 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-20 01:05 PM | Reply


Related ...

Trump posts poll to rename 'AI,' says current name is 'inaccurate, and very ineloquent'
thehill.com

... In a Saturday Truth Social post, the president floated alternative names for AI " pitching "Superior Intelligence," "Extreme Intelligence" and "Supreme Intelligence." He then asked his followers to vote on "which is the best name for this ever growing Revolution.'"

"Many people think that the words Artificial Intelligence' are inaccurate, and very ineloquent, relative to AI, or Artificial Intelligence," he wrote.

These new names, Trump said, are a "far more elegant and accurate description of this new phenomena." ...



#9 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-20 02:40 PM | Reply

I heard he originally opted for "Reel Smert"

#10 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-20 02:43 PM | Reply

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