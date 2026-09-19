"The liberal Yabloko party, the only registered political entity that dared to criticize the war, was removed from the ballot last month by Russia's Supreme Court, and only has a few dozen candidates in the single-constituency races.



Additionally, some anti-war politicians have been imprisoned or forced to flee abroad ahead of the campaign."



;;



And people wonder why Trumpy SO admires Vlad's Russia.



Why, when all the Candidates are yours, you can even have Electronic Voting!

