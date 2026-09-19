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Saturday, September 19, 2026

Russia Begins Fake Voting to Secure Putin Power

The three days of voting is all but certain to secure the Kremlin's political dominance.

Posted by Corky at 03:32 PM | 3 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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The subtle acts of protest and organized voting strategies are unlikely to yield anything more than symbolic wins for regime critics. For many taking part, though, that is reason enough.

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-- The Moscow Times (@themoscowtimes.com) 8:25 AM Â· Sep 19, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"The liberal Yabloko party, the only registered political entity that dared to criticize the war, was removed from the ballot last month by Russia's Supreme Court, and only has a few dozen candidates in the single-constituency races.

Additionally, some anti-war politicians have been imprisoned or forced to flee abroad ahead of the campaign."

;;

And people wonder why Trumpy SO admires Vlad's Russia.

Why, when all the Candidates are yours, you can even have Electronic Voting!

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-18 11:09 AM | Reply

Sounds like our 2024. Does have putin have an insurmountable lead when elections coverage begins?

#2 | Posted by fresno500 at 2026-09-18 12:08 PM | Reply

The GOP's dream election system.

#3 | Posted by morris at 2026-09-19 05:32 PM | Reply

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