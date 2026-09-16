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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

House Votes to Hold Leon Black in Contempt of Congress

The House voted Wednesday by unanimous consent to hold billionaire investor Leon Black in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with two congressional subpoenas sought by the Oversight Committee as part of its investigation into the late Jeffrey Epstein.

Posted by Corky at 10:30 PM | 5 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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JUST IN: The House Oversight Committee voted unanimously to recommend that billionaire financier Leon Black be held in contempt of Congress after he refused to comply with subpoenas issued as part of the committee's investigation into Jeffrey Epstein.

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-- MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) 6:10 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

... The matter is now in the hands of the Justice Department ...

Will an investigation ensue?

#1 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-16 04:52 PM | Reply

Leon Black. Board member:

Epstein Co.
Zionazi, Inc.

#2 | Posted by pumpkinhead at 2026-09-16 05:47 PM | Reply

He's one of the "friends" of DJT, who MTG says the President told her would, "get hurt" if the Epstein Files come out.... which millions of them still have not.

"Political and Administration Ties

Nomination of Benjamin Black:

The connection between the two camps gained a direct administrative link when President Donald Trump nominated Leon Black's son, Benjamin Black, to serve as CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC)." AI

"Trump Picks Apollo Co-Founder's Son for DFC After Firm Shows Interest in X Debt
By Donald Shaw

Published on Apr 9, 2025

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management and its billionaire co-founder Leon Black are poised to gain a direct link to the Trump administration.

On January 31, 2025, President Donald Trump nominated Ben Black"Leon's 40-year-old son and a former Apollo associate"to serve as CEO of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The announcement came three days after Bloomberg reported Apollo's interest in purchasing debt tied to Elon Musk's acquisition of the social media platform X.

In February 2025, Apollo purchased an unspecified amount of X's debt at 97 cents on the dollar, part of a broader sale of the billions in debt that financed Musk's 2022 acquisition of the platform that also involved companies like Pimco and Citadel.

The debt sales significantly bolstered X's financial situation, enabling Musk's AI venture xAI to acquire the platform at a $45 billion valuation late last month. T

he valuation is a stark reversal from the company's struggles since Musk's $44 billion purchase in October 2022, a price that was widely seen at the time as inflated.

In September of last year, Fidelity estimated that the company had lost 79% of its value since Musk's acquisition.

But Trump's election and the desire by businesses to curry favor with Musk in his new role with the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) appear to have been a boon for investor interest in the company...."

readsludge.com

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 06:01 PM | Reply

Looks like Leon forgot to pay Trump for protection.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-16 06:14 PM | Reply

Trump's Criminal Attny running the DOJ will be Black's friend... up until that point where he's causing Trump a problem.

Then he should stay away from windows and prison cells.

#5 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 06:22 PM | Reply

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