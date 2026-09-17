Key House Dem Blocks DJT's $2.8bn Arms Sale to Israel

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Thursday, September 17, 2026
"The Trump administration has not provided sufficient assurances that these weapons will be used by the Netanyahu government in accordance with US law and with appropriate protections for civilians," [Pro-Israel New York Rep. Gregory Meeks] said. "I therefore will not clear this sale at this time." The deal, funded through US Foreign Military Financing, covers 20,000 MK-84 bombs, 20,000 BLU-117 bombs and 20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads.
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