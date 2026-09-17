Key House Dem Blocks DJT's $2.8bn Arms Sale to Israel

Sigh .. Corky again doesn't under stand how his own government works.



Meeks and his committee can't "block" the arms sale. The committee can put it on hold; the point, AFAICT is to negotiate some operational control of the arms being sold.



The top lawmakers on the House and Senate foreign affairs panels are generally informed by the State Department about a foreign arms sale over a certain dollar amount, and are given the opportunity to exercise an informal "hold" for more information on the arms sale before it goes forward.

thehill.com

