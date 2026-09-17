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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Key House Dem Blocks DJT's $2.8bn Arms Sale to Israel

"The Trump administration has not provided sufficient assurances that these weapons will be used by the Netanyahu government in accordance with US law and with appropriate protections for civilians," [Pro-Israel New York Rep. Gregory Meeks] said. "I therefore will not clear this sale at this time." The deal, funded through US Foreign Military Financing, covers 20,000 MK-84 bombs, 20,000 BLU-117 bombs and 20,000 I-2000 penetrator warheads.

Posted by Corky at 11:31 AM | 9 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Comments

Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

Meeks is no anti-Israel Dem, either... sometimes enough is enough, though.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 06:51 PM | Reply

Sigh .. Corky again doesn't under stand how his own government works.

Meeks and his committee can't "block" the arms sale. The committee can put it on hold; the point, AFAICT is to negotiate some operational control of the arms being sold.

The top lawmakers on the House and Senate foreign affairs panels are generally informed by the State Department about a foreign arms sale over a certain dollar amount, and are given the opportunity to exercise an informal "hold" for more information on the arms sale before it goes forward.
thehill.com

#2 | Posted by oneironaut at 2026-09-16 07:43 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

1Nut, 'you ignorant ----', non-reading POS...

"Meeks cannot single-handedly veto the $2.8bn arms transfer, but his leverage comes from the informal custom of "tiered review".

Under this practice, the state department submits major weapons packages to top foreign affairs lawmakers for an informal sign-off before triggering a formal notification to Congress.

Killing the sale outright would need a veto-proof joint resolution of disapproval in both chambers, a bar Congress has not cleared. A similar push by Senator Bernie Sanders failed along party lines in April."

from the article I posted with the Headline I posted

#3 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 09:42 PM | Reply

Meeks and his committee can't "block" the arms sale. The committee can put it on hold;

"Block" vs "put on hold".

Semantics is all this worthless gassy troll has to offer.

#4 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-16 09:50 PM | Reply

Jeff is having a really bad year. BWAHAHA

#5 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-16 09:53 PM | Reply

What happened to cornholio and his incessant AIPAC nonsense? He should be all over this thread.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-17 03:26 AM | Reply

#2 | POSTED BY ONEIRONAUT AT 2026-09-16 07:43 PM | FLAG: Duolingo Linguist

#7 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-17 05:21 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

that's because the Democrats are antisemitic

#8 | Posted by Maverick at 2026-09-17 02:37 PM | Reply | Funny: 2

No worries. The sale will happen anyway and no one will remember Iran-Contra ...

#9 | Posted by catdog at 2026-09-17 08:18 PM | Reply

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