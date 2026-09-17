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Thursday, September 17, 2026

Tucker Carlson: Trump Ordered Epstein Files 'Cover Up'

Trump's former ally says the president sought to prevent the release of the Epstein files before Congress passed a law to publish them

Posted by Corky at 12:31 PM | 7 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/17

Status: user

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Tucker Carlson claims Trump gave direct order for Epstein files 'cover up'

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-- The Independent (@the-independent.com) 8:07 AM Â· Sep 17, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"I asked him why. And he gave me this long, very emotional explanation that this was all a plot against him, like Russiagate," he said."

In response to questions about the president's recollection of his conversation with Carlson about the Epstein files and whether Carlson was accurate, the White House directed The Independent to Trump's lengthy Truth Social post from April that called him, among others, "stupid," "NUT JOBS," "TROUBLEMAKERS," "Hand Flailing Fools" and "LOSERS."

;;

Of course, a Republican Led Senate Investigation of 'Russiagate' found that it was NOT a. 'hoax' at all, but involved interference in the Election by Russa.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 07:20 PM | Reply

Tucker Drops FILES BOMBSHELL on Trump
Jack Cocchiarella

www.youtube.com

#2 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-16 07:22 PM | Reply

Yeah, no ---- --------. FAFO, you pin-headed bitch.

#3 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-16 09:14 PM | Reply

Tuckums contending for a Master of the Bleeding Obvious certification?

#4 | Posted by Doc_Sarvis at 2026-09-17 05:18 AM | Reply | Funny: 1 | Newsworthy 1

... Tucker Carlson: Trump Ordered Epstein Files Cover Up' ...

Really?

That sounds so unlike something Pres trump would do.

/s

#5 | Posted by LampLighter at 2026-09-17 11:07 AM | Reply

Tucker Carlson: "Water is wet!"

#6 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-18 02:58 AM | Reply

Tucker Carlson said . . .

No sheet, Einstein! What was your first clue?

#7 | Posted by Twinpac at 2026-09-18 03:20 AM | Reply

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