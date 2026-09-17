... Tucker Carlson: Trump Ordered Epstein Files Cover Up' ...

"I asked him why. And he gave me this long, very emotional explanation that this was all a plot against him, like Russiagate," he said."



In response to questions about the president's recollection of his conversation with Carlson about the Epstein files and whether Carlson was accurate, the White House directed The Independent to Trump's lengthy Truth Social post from April that called him, among others, "stupid," "NUT JOBS," "TROUBLEMAKERS," "Hand Flailing Fools" and "LOSERS."



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Of course, a Republican Led Senate Investigation of 'Russiagate' found that it was NOT a. 'hoax' at all, but involved interference in the Election by Russa.

