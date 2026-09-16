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Wednesday, September 16, 2026

DJT Closes Kennedy Center After Judge Nixes His Name

Board votes to 'immediately' close Kennedy Center as judge says Trump's name cannot be added ...

Posted by Corky at 11:33 AM | 22 COMMENTS | permalink | Comment on This Entry |

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Corky

Joined 2005/05/24
Visited 2026/09/13

Status: user

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and there it is -- Trump says that if the Supreme Court doesn't allow him to put his name on the Kennedy Center then it will close down for good

[image or embed]

-- Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2:59 PM Â· Sep 15, 2026

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Admin's note: Participants in this discussion must follow the site's moderation policy. Profanity will be filtered. Abusive conduct is not allowed.

"Justice Department attorneys say they will file by Friday to lift the injunction blocking the closure. President Trump also says they will seek an expedited appeal over the use of his name.

Until a judge changes the existing order, the board's vote does not give it legal authority to close the Kennedy Center."

;;

The Board of course votes the way King Donald tells them to vote.

#1 | Posted by Corky at 2026-09-15 09:57 PM | Reply

Fat Donnie ------ can go ---- off

#2 | Posted by LegallyYourDead at 2026-09-15 09:59 PM | Reply

The Board of course votes the way King Donald tells them to vote.

#1 | POSTED BY CORKY

As usual.. The plot thickens.

Apparently they didn't vote the way Trumpy wanted but he says they did anyway.

#3 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-15 10:00 PM | Reply

Just add it to Lewzer's long list of failures, he's already ruined it enough. Its history will live on.

Now he can move on to ruining the Lincoln Memorial.

#4 | Posted by REDIAL at 2026-09-15 10:35 PM | Reply

He's going to demolish is and blame Antifa.

#5 | Posted by ClownShack at 2026-09-15 11:53 PM | Reply

Watch this piece of s*&^ try to demolish the facility to try and build some gaudy pile of s*&^ in deference to himself with his name on it.

#6 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 03:40 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Sickening.

The only list Trump will top is "Most Reviled President In U.S. History"

Election night 2016, I told my wife that's exactly what he'll end up being.

Gotta feeling my prediction will come true.

#7 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY at 2026-09-16 05:23 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

The only list Trump will top is "Most Reviled President In U.S. History"

#7 | Posted by AMERICANUNITY a

He is truly a nasty, nasty man.

#8 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 08:48 AM | Reply

Don't dare suggest the world would be better off without him.

Ebitcherly and his sidekick pedoringer will tell you there's something wrong with you.

#9 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 08:50 AM | Reply | Newsworthy 1

Watch this piece of s*&^ try to demolish the facility

#6 | Posted by jpw

This was being predicted in writing a year ago.

But if he tries to pull an East Wing. I think that people will lay themselves down in front of the bulldozers.

#10 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 08:50 AM | Reply

-Ebitcherly and his sidekick pedoringer will tell you there's something wrong with you.

there is something wrong with you.

#11 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 09:06 AM | Reply

No one worth a damn wants to perform there with Trump in office anyway.

#12 | Posted by Dbt2 at 2026-09-16 09:15 AM | Reply

I'd rather close it than put Trump's name on it.

Ride it out......

#13 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 09:25 AM | Reply

there is something wrong with you.

#11 | Posted by eberly

No, there's something wrong with someone who simply accepts people like Trump because they can't critically think it through to realize the obvious conclusion.

#14 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 09:41 AM | Reply

"someone who simply accepts people like Trump"

you don't have clue what that means. That's just a baseless and unexplainable accusation.

You're simply wanting a pass for expressing a desire for your fellow Americans to end their lives. Or just follow them from thread to thread attacking them.

Because..........you're sad and you can't manage things.

There IS something wrong with you.

#15 | Posted by eberly at 2026-09-16 09:44 AM | Reply

"a desire for your fellow Americans to end their lives"

Trump is an American?

In the technical sense.

#16 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 10:08 AM | Reply

"a desire for your fellow Americans to end their lives"

If Hitler had in fact died in 1944, there would have been a neggotiated end to the war leading to Allied victory.

Million of lives would have been saved. Dresden would have been saved. Lot's of things would be saved.

#17 | Posted by Zed at 2026-09-16 10:11 AM | Reply

"Beatty: "I probably wouldn't use that language, but I understand what the person was saying. I think it would be unthinkable for someone to hear a president using the language that he used. he threw a tantrum. it was like an immature child. I wouldn't even want to put this on a child. he was just being " in my opinion being very immature, shouting and calling names. he doesn't really know anything about me, an I looked to the board, and I said, are we really going to do this?' it's very unprofessional.""

The Orange Chomo is a fucking child.

#18 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 11:05 AM | Reply

Trump is an American?

Well he acts more like a member of Putin's inner circle.

#19 | Posted by Nixon at 2026-09-16 11:06 AM | Reply

Trumpy acts like a weird Futurama/Simpson alien who thinks they will take over humanity but realize humanity cannot be taken over. So he turns to AI but IT takes over and turns him into a butler.

#20 | Posted by donnerboy at 2026-09-16 12:55 PM | Reply

#15 I don't care how they go away. Hell, moving to a cabin in the wilderness and never being seen again is good enough for me.

There are people in this world that would make it a better place if they weren't in it. That is an inescapable fact.

#21 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 01:30 PM | Reply

Ebitcherly would rather hundreds of millions, if not billions, of people suffer and maybe die so that he doesn't have to admit the world would be better off without Donald Trump.

#22 | Posted by jpw at 2026-09-16 01:37 PM | Reply

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